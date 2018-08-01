Thousands rasied for NSPCC at Arundel Castle garden event

Thousands of pounds have been raised for a children’s charity at an open garden event, held in the historical setting of Arundel Castle.

The event raised £3,116.29 for the National Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Children (NSPCC).

Martin Duncan, head gardner at Arundel Castle, speaking at the event

It was organised by the NSPCC Arundel Committee and was hosted by Her Grace, the Duchess of Norfolk, who is president of the NSPCC’s South and Mid Sussex Fundraising Branch, and the castle’s head gardener Martin Duncan.

More than 120 guests enjoyed light refreshments and an informal tour of the garden with Martin, who received this year’s prestigious Kew Guild Medal.

They were accompanied by music from students from Chichester University.

The Jacobean-style garden features stunning water fountains, rills depicting the local river Arun which the grounds overlook, restored Victorian greenhouses and a small water grotto.

Kate Hershkowitz, NSPCC community fundraising manager for Sussex said: “We are so grateful to Arundel Castle and Martin Duncan for allowing us to hold this event in their beautiful grounds.

“And of course to Her Grace, the Duchess of Norfolk and the Arundel Committee and everyone who bought tickets, made donations or took part in the raffle on the night.

“Arundel Castle has witnessed nearly one thousand years of history and it was a wonderful setting for the event.”

For those that wish to fundraise for the NSPCC or would like to organise an event, visit www.nspcc.org.uk/what-you-can-do.

For more information about Arundel Castle, visit the website, which can be found at arundelcastle.org.