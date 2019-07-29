This is why firefighters are at a high rise in Bognor

Firefighters have attended a high rise in Bognor this evening for a training exercise.

Crews attended Fitzleet House in Queensway from 7.30pm to carry out a high rise exercise.

A spokesman for the fire service tweeted: "Please don't be alarmed if you are in the area!"

