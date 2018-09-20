This is when Storm Bronagh will hit Sussex

Storm Bronagh is set to sweep across Sussex tonight and into tomorrow (Friday September 21), bringing heavy rain and strong gusting winds.

Although the north-east is currently forecast to bear the brunt of the extreme weather, gusts of around 50mph, along with heavy rain, could cause difficult driving conditions overnight across the south-east.

The strongest winds are set to hit Sussex from around 6pm onwards this evening.

A yellow (be aware) wind warning is in place for Storm Bronagh - the second named storm system of the season - covering much of England and parts of Wales.

The Met Office says: “Storm Bronagh will bring wind gusts of 45-50mph quite widely around exposed coasts and in a few spots inland, while some gusts of 60-65mph are possible, particularly overnight into Friday across eastern England.

“The strong winds will be accompanied by short-lived outbreaks of squally heavy rain in places.”

The Met Office adds that where the winds are strongest there is the possibility of damage to buildings, such as tiles blown from roofs or through falling trees and branches, as well as a danger to life.

Highways England’s Head of Road Safety, Richard Leonard, said: “We’re encouraging drivers to check the latest weather and travel conditions before setting off on journeys. If you do intend to travel, then plan your journey and take extra care, allowing more time for your journey.

“In high winds, there’s a particular risk to lorries, caravans and motorbikes so we’d advise drivers of these vehicles to slow down. Drivers of other vehicles should be aware of sudden gusts of wind which can affect handling and braking, and give high-sided vehicles, caravans, and motorbikes plenty of space.”

Looking further ahead there is another weather system expected to bring more wind and rain across parts of the UK on Sunday and into Monday, with some possible coastal impacts.

