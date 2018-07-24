Thirty-five acres of crops lost in Lavant field fire

An estimated 35 acres of standing crop was destroyed in a field fire in Lavant yesterday.

Four fire engines and three 4x4s attended the scene in Chilgrove Road, along with a water carrier, West Sussex Fire and Rescue confirmed.

It took the crews two and a half hours to put out the fire after a call out at 1.30pm, using five hose reels and beaters.

The incident was one of many call outs yesterday to field fires, including ten tonnes of straw alight on the back of a tractor trailer in Colworth Lane.

Both the tractor and trailer were completely destroyed in the fire, with crews on scene for more than six hours.

A half acre of grassland and a hedgrow in Slinfold were also destroyed in a fire in Stane Street yesterday.

The fire service is reiterating warnings over the use of barbecues and bonfires in the heat.

Last Chichester Fire also reported a bonfire that had become ‘out of control’.