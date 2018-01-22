Thieves target seven vans in Bersted

Police have urged van owners to be cautious after a spate of thefts over the weekend.

A post on the Arun Police Facebook page revealed there had been seven reported thefts of tools from vans in Bersted.

It urged owners to make sure their vehicles are locked and tools aren’t left unattended or overnight and to place a sign in the window stating the tools have been removed.

Anyone who sees anyone acting suspiciously around vehicles is asked to call 999, more on the latest crime prevention advice can be found at https://www.sussex.police.uk/advice/protect-your-home-and-belongings/vehicle-crime/