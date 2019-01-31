The Undateables star to head to Sussex shopping centre

A reality television personality is to meet with shoppers tomorrow (February 1).

Daniel Wakeford of Channel 4's The Undateables will be in the Churchill Square, in Brighton, to support Cancer Research UK.

Daniel Wakeford wearing World Cancer Day unity bands

The charity is holding a pop-up stall on the lower ground floor of the shopping centre ahead of World Cancer Day, which is on Monday (February 4).

Visitors will be able to meet Daniel, 31, from Brighton, who volunteers at the charity's shop on Western Road.

They will also be able to talk to Cancer Research UK-funded researchers Dr Aya Abdalla and Marta Falcinelli from The University of Brighton, make a donation, sign up for charity events and buy World Cancer Day unity bands.

The pop-up stall will be open from 9am to 7pm and will officially be opened by Sheila Nutley, from Sompting, at 11am.

Sheila, 65, was successfully treated for breast cancer but her mother, mother-in-law, brother and friends have died of cancer. She will be available to talk to visitors about her personal experience and how she has helped the charity by sharing her story.

World Cancer Day is held to raise awareness of cancer and to promote its prevention, detection and treatment.

Cancer Research UK says that it spent £1million in Brighton alone on scientific and clinical research.