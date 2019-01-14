The Royal Hotel: What our readers would like to see

Readers of the Observer have said what they would do if they owned the Royal Hotel with ideas ranging from a nightclub to a children's home.

Readers of the Bognor Regis Observer said what they would do if they owned the Royal Hotel in the Esplanade. Following news last week that another planning application had been submitted for the site, with hopes to turn the historic site into flats and a restaurant. Read more here: The Royal Hotel site could become flats and a restaurant



Commenting on social media, some readers said there was a shortage of hotels in Bognor and called for the site to remain as a hotel.

Sally Sheppard said: "It would be fabulous to see it restored to its former self. We don't have many historic and ornate buildings left in the town. Yes, a hotel as it should be."

Nick Riley said: "Bognor needs another hotel, I'm always trying to book rooms for family coming down and there's definitely a demand for it and maybe another nice top-notch restaurant."

Judith Crisp said: "It would be wonderful to see this beautifully ornate building restored to its former glory. I stayed there when I got married in 1992, the honeymoon suite was really lovely and had great views along the beach. Not every person who comes on holiday to Bognor wants to stay in a noisy and crowded place like Butlin's when they are elderly or have no children."

Councillors voted to investigate further options for the hotel at a council meeting in August last year with suggestions to restore the site as a boutique hotel, chef training facility, council offices and community space. Read more here: Councillors vote to keep Royal Hotel plans on table

The application (BR/326/18/PL) was submitted by Metamorph Management Ltd on December 18 and features 27 apartments over six floors and a restaurant over two floors.

Many readers suggested that the site could be used for charitable reasons including a children's home.

Katie Couzens said: "I'd turn it into a hotel for our war heroes who are struggling with PTSD or need help to settle back into society."

Helen Ciereszko said: "A place for homeless to sort themselves out, get clean, get a job and get them on the upward ladder." Helen added that pets should be welcome.

David Taylor suggested that the building should be given to a charity for people with learning difficulties to be used as a somewhere to go on holiday.

