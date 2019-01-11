The Royal Hotel site could become flats and a restaurant

Plans have been submitted to turn The Royal Hotel into 27 apartments and a restaurant.

The application (BR/326/18/PL) was submitted by Metamorph Management Ltd on December 18 and features 27 apartments over six floors and a restaurant over two floors.

The schedule of accommodation from the planning application

Part of the plan states: "The outcome of the proposal will result in the restoration of the iconic former Royal Hotel into high quality apartments and a destination restaurant."

Covering the area of Jack Rabbit Slims, a nightclub which used to be in the building, the main seating area of the restaurant would be at the front of the building, by The Esplanade, to 'take advantage of the view to the sea' with bifold doors.

READ MORE: Bognor town council outlines plans for The Royal Hotel

Correspondence from the economic development department at Arun District Council supported the application saying: "Economic Development are disappointed that this property will not be available as visitor accommodation but following several rounds of discussions and consultation in previous years we are aware and understand the reasons for that. We are particularly pleased to see that this application proposed A3 use at ground floor level."

READ MORE: Councillors vote to keep Royal Hotel plans on table

Bognor Regis Town Council revealed in May last year that it was considering restoring The Royal Hotel as a boutique hotel, chef training facility, council offices and a community space

Another planning application was granted in in September 2017 for the site to be turned into 18 flats.

The apartments range from one to three bedrooms and include four units in the basement and one in the roof space. The application also said that private balconies would be retained for the apartments.

The Royal Hotel building was originally built in 1888 and falls within the Steyne conservation area.

A decision on the application is expected by February 28 and comments will be taken into consideration until February 7.