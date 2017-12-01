That’s Rhythm dancers celebrate competition success

Performers from That’s Rhythm Dance School travelled to Blackpool to compete at the ISTD Modern Ballroom and Latin American Blackpool Grand Finals.

The finals, which were held on Saturday, November 4, and Sunday, November 5, took place in the Empress Ballroom at the Winter Gardens.

Rebecca Huggins, the mum of one of the performers from the Bognor Regis dance school, said: “It was a fantastic weekend with great results for a local dance school.

“The event sees students compete to qualify for a place at these grand finals and then compete for their national placement. These qualifying competitions take place at various venues in England throughout the year. Although if they do not qualify in these competitions, they are able to dance in non-qualifier events too. There are teacher and student dances as well as couples.”

In the Juvenile categories, Tom and Evie Longhurst came second in Juvenile couples dancing Latin. Tom also gained fifth in Ballroom and fourth in Latin. Ella Huggins made it through to the top 12 in the semi finals in both Ballroom and Latin, Evie Longhurst made it to the semi finals in Latin, and Eve Ursell made it to the semi finals in Ballroom and came first dancing in the unqualified rounds for Latin. In the Junior category, Charlotte Davidson gained sixth place in Latin and made it to the semi finals in her Ballroom. Rebecca Reynolds also made it to the semi finals in both categories. In the adult category, Chloe Sullivan came second in Ballroom and Mary Mersey gained fifth place in Latin. David Pretlove made it to the semi finals, and Nicola and Kevin Holton also made it to the semi finals for Latin couples.

Jools Ellis, owner and teacher at That’s Rhythm Dance School, said: “I am so proud with the results my students have achieved, we are up against some large prestigious dance schools and to gain the placements we did is absolutely fantastic. A big well done to all my other students who took part, they are Peter Stemp, Linda Stemp, Sharon Reynolds and Ron Hurstwait. Some of my younger students are off to the ProAm Champions Grand Final in Blackpool on Friday, January 5, and so we are currently busy practising for that and I wish them the best of luck. If you are interested in taking up ballroom and latin dancing lessons for fun or to complete please contact me via the website www.thatsrhythmdancingschool.co.uk where you will find more information.”