Tents ‘slashed’ at annual Bognor fair

Police have confirmed they received a report that tents set up for the Hotham Park Country Fair in Bognor were ‘slashed’.

A police spokesperson said: “At 2.30am on Sunday (August 5) police received a report that seven tents set up for a country fair in Hotham Park, Upper Bognor Road, Bognor, had been slashed with a sharp instrument.

“It is understood that subsequently more tents were found to have been slashed around the same time, but details are awaited from the organisers.”

To report information, contact Sussex Police online at www.sussex.police.uk/appealresponse or call 101, quoting serial 247 of 05/08.