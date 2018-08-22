Ten top breakfast venues in Bognor according to TripAdvisor

It’s often said that breakfast is the most important meal of the day.

Whether you start with a healthy option of porridge or muesli or throw caution to the wind with a big fry-up, it’s always a pleasant change to go out for the meal.

But where in the Bognor area can you get the best breakfasts?

We’ve checked with TripAdvisor on the top cafes or restaurants as decided by you, the public.

And there’s a wonderful variety of food at a wide range of venues available.

Check out the list below and we’ve included just some of the comments.

Some of the establishments don’t open until mid-morning (so more of a brunch) - readers should check details before visiting.

1 - The Inglenook, 255 Pagham Road, Bognor Regis

‘Good food, good service’ - ‘The breakfast was wonderful’

2 - Little London tea shop, 188 Pagham Road, Bognor Regis

‘An absolute joy’ - ‘It’s a little hidden gem’

3 - Hotham Park Cafe, Hotham Park, Bognor Regis

‘Nice location and lovely fresh cooked food’ - ‘Fantastic food!’

4 - Chez Moi , 49 Aldwick Road, Bognor Regis

‘Excellent quality, great service and prices’ - ‘Freshly cooked delicious food’

5 - Coffee Cup Bognor Regis, The Esplanade, Bognor Regis

‘Lovely outside venue’ - ‘Best place for coffee on the seafront’

6 - Syrup Cafe, 11 Station Road, Bognor Regis

‘Excellent value, great food’ - ‘Superb food and service’

7 - The Coffee Corner, 1 Waterloo Square, Bognor Regis

‘Lovely food and good coffee’ - ‘Sit beside the prom and watch the world go by’

8 - The Galleon, 8-10 York Road, Bognor Regis

‘Great food at good prices’ - ‘Great breakfast after a walk along the front’

9 - Navigator Hotel Restaurant, 13-14 Marine Drive West, Bognor Regis

‘Very warm welcome’ - ‘A pleasant surprise’

10 - The Deli At Aldwick, 63 Aldwick Road, Bognor Regis

‘Smashing friendly place’ - ‘Best breakfast around’