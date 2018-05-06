Tea party event set to raise funds for the Sussex Snowdrop Trust

A woman from Bognor Regis is hosting a fundraising charity afternoon tea event next month.

Crystal Clark, who runs the business Crizzy which offers personalised items for parties and events, is hoping to encourage local people to get people out to socialise and at the same time raise funds for the Sussex Snowdrop Trust.

This unique charity provides ‘Nursing Care at Home’ for local children who have a life-threatening illness or who may be terminally ill. Based in Chichester, The Sussex Snowdrop Trust provides children’s community nurses and nurse support workers, emotional support which is met by Snowdrop Counsellor, and financial help for families coping with the day-to-day problems of caring for a very sick child.

The tea event will see visitors enjoy delicious food while enjoying each others’ company.

Crystal said: “My son was born with Cystic Fibrosis in 2010, a life limiting condition for which there is no cure.

“He spent the first two weeks in hospital having undergone major surgery for a blockage.

“When we finally came home The Snowdrop Trust provided syringes to enable us to get medicine in to Oscar and home nurse support to help with this as needed.

“Every year they go above and beyond to help families be able to get some respite and enjoy making memories such as day trips out to local attractions as well as providing the more important nursing care.

“They receive no government funding and I would really like to be able to raise some money to give back to them to show how much they really are appreciated.

“It is their 25th year this year so thought it would be great opportunity to do something special. I have arranged for an afternoon tea event to be held which has been booked for June 30 at Pagham Village Hall from 2:3opm to 4:30pm and costs £12.50 a ticket.

“All profits are going to the Sussex Snowdrop Trust.

“There will be a raffle on the day where local businesses have donated prizes. Any other businesses willing to donate would also be greatly appreciated!

“I am making all the food - I have a five star food hygiene rating with my business Crizzy - and tickets can be bought online.

“Each person gets two scones, Roddas Clotted Cream, Tiptree jam, three finger sandwiches, chocolate brownie, lemon tart and unlimited tea and coffee.”

Tickets can be bought from www.crizzy.co.uk/events.

It is also on the Sussex Snowdrop Trust website, which can be found at www.thesussexsnowdroptrust.com.