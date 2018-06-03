SUSSEX TRAVEL: Sunday, June 3

Out and about in Sussex today? Here’s what you need to know.

ROAD:

A27 Chichester: Roadworks are currently underway on the westbound carriageway between the junctions with the A259 Chichester East and the A286.

Expect disruption to continue until the end of the month.

M23: The M23 northbound will be disrupted between 9pm and 12am for the foreseeable future.

This is due to Highways England conducting extensive alterations.

Shoreham: Gordon Road in Shoreham will be closed today between 9am and 12pm, due to a street event

RAIL:

Redhill and Gatwick: Engineering work is taking place between Redhill and Gatwick Airport, closing some lines.

The last few services on Saturday night and in to Sunday morning will have extended journey times of up to 15 minutes between East Croydon and Three Bridges.

Brighton and Littlehampton: Engineering work is taking place form the start of service until 7.55am, then from 11pm until the end of service, between Brighton/Preston Park and Angmering, closing some lines.

The following alterations will apply:

London Victoria/Haywards Heath to Littlehampton via Hove services will divert after Preston Park and Angmering.

Brighton to Hove services will not run

Brighton to Portsmouth Harbour/Southampton Central services will run between Littlehampton and Portsmouth Harbour / Southampton Central.

Brighton to Littlehampton services will not run

A rail replacement bus will run between Brighton and Littlehampton.

Redhill and Three Bridges: Engineering work is taking place from the start of service until 8.45am, also from 10.45pm until the end of service, between Redhill and Three Bridges today.

Journey times may be extended between East Croydon and Three Bridges.

Lewes and Seaford: Engineering work is taking place between Lewes and Seaford all day today, closing the line.

Buses will replace trains between Lewes and Seaford.

Passengers are advised to check their journey plan before they travel.

Battle and Tunbridge Wells: Engineering work is taking place between Tunbridge Wells and Battle, closing all lines.

Services between London Charing Cross and Hastings will run between London Charing Cross and Tunbridge Wells only.

Replacement buses will run between Tunbridge Wells and Battle.

A shuttle train service will run between Battle and Hastings.

