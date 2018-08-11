Sussex Tornados Allstar Cheerleaders launches £15,000 uniform campaign

Cheerleading is proving popular in Littlehampton, with an extra 45 athletes enrolled for the 21st season at Sussex Tornados.

The increase in numbers at the group’s sport-for-all premises in Arndale Road, Wick, means new uniform is desperately needed.

A campaign to raise £15,000 has been launched and donations have already been rolling in.

Fundraising secretary Lisa Wickens said: “Whilst we raise funds where possible, all of our athletes are self-funded, cheerleading is an expensive sport and we are not in an affluent area.

“We provide a safe place for young people to come and enjoy the benefits of exercise, to be a part of something and learn team building and leadership skills in a disciplined but caring environment.

“We desperately require new uniforms for the whole team, these will cost in the region of £15,000. We do not feel that our athletes can raise these funds alone, our incoming payments pay for the lease on our gym and for much-needed safety equipment, and as a charity we aim to keep costs as low as possible for our team members.”

The current uniforms are around five years old and are in desperate need of an update. The aim is to reach the target by December and various fundraising plans are in the pipeline.

Sussex Tornados Allstar Cheerleaders is a registered charity and members perform at events in the area, including recently at Jamie’s Wish family fun day and for Mayor Billy’s Party in the Park! at Mewsbrook Park, and in future at this year’s Littlehampton Town Show.

The cheerleaders also compete all over the UK and this year were named grand champions for the first time in their 20-year history.

Lisa added: “We have just began our 21st season and have recently enrolled an extra 45 athletes to our programme from within the Littlehampton and surrounding areas. Our athletes cover an age range of four-and-a-half to 35 years old.”

Visit www.gofundme.com/STCuniforms for more information and to make a donation.

