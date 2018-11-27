Sussex swimming club for people with disabilities to close due to lack of funds

A swimming club for people with disabilities has announced it will close next month due to falling numbers and lack of funds.

The Sussex Otters Swimming Club made the announcement that it would meet for its final swim on December 15.

Westgate Leisure Centre

The club said it was set up to enable people with an illness or disability to enjoy recreational swimming in a safe and friendly environment with their friends and family.

The letter read: "At a recent Committee Meeting, it was very reluctantly decided that the Otters Swimming Club for the Disabled will be closing down very soon and that the last swimming date will be December 15.

"In spite of the very kind and generous donations that we have received over the years, we do not have the funds to pay the pool hire fee of £123.52 per week. The number of members swimming each week has fallen dramatically over the last few years and we have further costs such as insurance.

"It has been a very hard decision to close the Otters. The Club was started by Admiral Gick and David Purley over forty years ago and had helped many disabled people over the years."