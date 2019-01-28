Sussex snow update - sleet, snow and ice forecast

A warning of sleet, snow and ice for all of Sussex has been issued by the Met Office.

The warning is from tomorrow (Tuesday January 29) at noon until Wednesday 11am.

Snow forecast

Light rain, possibly turning to sleet, is expected tomorrow afternoon which could turn to ice on pavements and untreated surfaces.

The Met office foecast is that heavy snow showers are 90% likely from around 11pm until the early hours of Wednesday.

A Met Office statement says: “A band of rain will arrive across Wales, northern and western England through the middle of Tuesday, then move eastwards through Tuesday afternoon and evening.

“The rain will turn quickly to snow on hills, then also to low levels in places.

“Three to 5cm snow is likely above 200 metres, with up to 10cm in a few places.

“A patchy covering of one to 2cm is possible at low levels, although some places will see no snow at all.

“As skies clear overnight, ice is likely to form on some surfaces.

“In addition, wintry showers will follow into western areas on Wednesday morning, giving further slight accumulations of snow in a few places.