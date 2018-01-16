Sussex people urged to buy a band and support World Cancer Day

People across Sussex are being urged to show support for everyone affected by cancer by wearing a Unity Band on World Cancer Day.

Cancer Research UK is calling on men, women and children to make a donation for a Unity Band and wear it with pride on Sunday, February 4.

Every day, around 130 people are diagnosed with cancer in the South-East.

Money raised through Unity Band donations will help fund more research, more treatments and more cures – ultimately helping to save more lives.

The Unity Band features a classic reef knot design to symbolise the strength of people coming together to unite against cancer.

The bands are available in three different colours – pink, navy and blue - and can be worn in memory of a loved one, to celebrate people who’ve overcome the disease or in support of those going through treatment.

Marked on February 4, World Cancer Day is designed to raise awareness of cancer and to promote its prevention, detection and treatment.

One in two people born after 1960 in the UK will be diagnosed with cancer at some point in their lifetime and although survival has doubled since the early 1970s, Cancer Research UK needs everyone to act right now to help speed up progress and see more people survive the disease.

Lynn Daly Cancer Research UK spokesperson for Sussex said: “World Cancer Day is a great opportunity for people to show solidarity with everyone whose life has been touched by cancer - from patients currently going through treatment, to survivors, to friends and family of those with the disease. It’s a way to show that, together, we are a powerful force against the disease.

“We want to give more good news to people with cancer and their families. More donations for more bands means more money to help fund research – so we hope everyone in Sussex gets behind World Cancer Day and wears a Unity Band in support.”

Unity Bands are available for a suggested donation of £2 from Cancer Research UK shops all over Sussex and online at www.cruk.org/worldcancerday.