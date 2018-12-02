Sussex mum’s horror after beloved cat is ‘murdered’

A Sussex mum has spoken of her horror after discovering her beloved cat was ‘murdered’.

Emma Keane, 34, of Mayfield Way, Bexhill, said she rushed home from work on Friday after receiving a call from her partner to tell her that one of their cats had been hit by a car.

Emma Keane with her partner Chris Morris

But when she got home she said it was clear their cat, Blue, aged seven months, had in fact been ‘cut open alive’ and ‘murdered’.

She said: “I rushed straight home when I got the call. A neighbour had found him at the corner of our road.

“When my partner went and got him the first thing he said he could see was his intestines outside his body.

“He quickly wrapped him in a towel and brought him back to our house.

The mum-of-three has been left distraught after losing her beloved cat Blue (pictured)

“When I got there I lifted up the towel and saw a big cut – it was a perfect incision – like when you cut a slice of meat.

“There was no blood on him and that’s when I knew this wasn’t a car accident. He had been cut open alive and murdered. I went into shock and thought what do I do.”

Emma, who lives with her partner Chris Morris, 47, and their three children, said she called Sussex Coast Vets in Bexhill and was told to bring Blue in straight away.

She said when she picked him up to take him to her car she heard him ‘purr’ and saw some movement in his eyes.

Emma was told by Sussex Coast Vets it was likely Blue had been targeted before

“I couldn’t believe it,” she said. “By the state he was in I thought he was dead – his insides were hanging out of his body.

“I then tried so hard to keep him together and I tried to get to the vets as quickly as possible, but he died before we got there.”

Emma, who works in Brede as a barmaid, said she ‘broke down’ when the vets pronounced Blue was dead and confirmed the horrifying ordeal.

She said: “They told me that there was no sign of an animal attack or that he had been hit by a car, as there were no broken limbs.

“They said he had been cut open alive with a sharp object and had part of a trap on his tail.

“They said they believed it was connected to the other cat killings.

“They also said he had a scar on his tail and that it was likely he had been targetted before. This made sense as he stopped going out as much three months ago.

“I just broke down as I wasn’t expecting them to confirm what I was thinking.”

Emma said the vets contacted South Norwood Animal Rescue and Liberty (SNARL), which has been investigating the infamous Croydon cat killings.

She said SNARL confirmed the ‘murder’ was not connected to the Croydon killings, but said it it was likely it was connected to the cat killings which have been happening in Sussex.

Emma, who has six other cats at home, said she had only just got over losing one of her cats when it was hit by a car in July.

“I am not coping very well,” she said, adding: “I just feel scared – I am lucky to have a very supportive family.”

She said she now wants to warn other cat owners. “I want to get this out there,” she said.

“You just don’t expect it to happen to you. You see this sort of thing on Crimewatch or on Facebook, and I never believed it.

“I just wish I kept my babies inside. I don’t want people to ignore this and I want to catch the person responsible for this.

“The pain that Blue must have gone through – I can’t get it out of my head.”

Sussex Police, Sussex Coast Vets and SNARL have been approached for a comment.

READ MORE: COUNTY NEWS: Fears ‘UK cat killer’ has struck in Sussex

Cat killer is fox say police as they close the case

UPDATE: Link between ‘mutilated’ Goring cat and ‘Croydon cat killer’ investigated

Sussex vet says mutilated cats suffered ‘surgical wounds’ as a result of ‘human intervention’

‘Cat killer’ suspected to have struck in Sompting

Warning after cat found dead and ‘mutilated’ in Goring