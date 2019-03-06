Sussex food and drink suppliers to offer samples at Arundel charity tasting event

A charity tasting evening will showcase various types of food and drink from across the county as Sussex suppliers offer samples of their wares to guests.

Hosted by Pallant of Arundel, an independent delicatessen and wine merchant in Arundel’s town square, the evening will be raising money in support of St Barnabas House hospice.

Pallant of Arundel owners Mark Robinson and Jonathan Brantigan

In January the store was closed for ten days of refurbishments and owners Mark Robinson and Jonathan Brantigan hope this charity evening will celebrate the relaunch in a fitting way.

Mark said: “Last year we lost one of our very dear regular customers who passed away at St Barnabas Hospice after a sudden cancer diagnosis.

“We know how well she and her family were looked after at the hospice and we would like to highlight the great work they do as well as raise funds for St Barnabas.”

Many Sussex suppliers will be featured at the event, including Fitz English Sparkling Wine from Worthing, Goodwood Estate Cheeses, Horsham Gingerbread, Langham Brewery, Chichester Harbour Gin and Audrey’s Chocolates from Hove.

Pallant of Arundel

Guests will be able to sample produce and even win some items in the raffle, with prizes donated by suppliers including a tour of Langham Brewery and a dinner at The Parsons Table in Arundel.

Jonathan said: “It will be a celebration of the shop and our customers and suppliers, because they are the people who make it happen.”

Staff at the shop will also be celebrating the success of this high street business, particularly as many other retailers are disappearing from the high street.

The Sussex Producers Charity Tasting Evening will take place at Pallant of Arundel on Friday, March 8, from 6pm to 8pm.

Tickets for the event cost £10 per person, and all proceeds will go to St Barnabas House.

For more information or to book a ticket, phone Pallant of Arundel on 01903 882288 or email info@pallantofarundel.co.uk.

