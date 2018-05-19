Support needed at Bognor to Brighton bike ride for Dementia UK

Staff and relatives at Aldwick House are taking part in a 40 mile bike ride from Bognor Regis to Brighton in aid of Dementia UK on Sunday 24th June.

This is the second year in which staff, relatives and members of the local community at the Bognor Regis care home have taken on this challenge. Last year, the bike ride was part of a number of fundraising events raising money to maintain Aldwick House’s popular sensory garden.

This year, the team are hoping to raise £200 with all proceeds being donated to Dementia UK. As a care provider which specialises in caring for residents with dementia, the charity is close to the heart of all those taking part.

To raise money for the charity, Aldwick House participants, including Donna Giles, the activities coordinator, and Karen Crosby, the home manager, are asking for volunteers to join the bike ride, which will take place on Sunday, June 24.

Everyone is invited to stand in solidarity with Aldwick House by either joining the bike ride with their team, taking on their own 40-mile bike ride for Dementia UK, or simply donating to the care home’s JustGiving page.

Donna Giles said: “Last year, the challenge proved to be a great day out and everyone involved had a really lovely time. This year we are increasing the distance from 31 miles to 40 miles in the hope of reaching our target of £200.

“Fundraising events like these are a great chance for us to come together as a community and make a difference to Aldwick House. Dementia UK is a fantastic charity that make a huge difference to the lives of individuals and families such as our residents. We hope as many people in the community come together to support Aldwick House, our residents and our cause.”

To join the Aldwick House team or take up a challenge for Aldwick House and Dementia UK, contact Donna Giles at Aldwick House on 01243 842 244.

Donate to the home’s fundraising at www.justgiving.com/fundraising/donna-giles3.