Summer fun day celebrates history and wildlife of Centurion Way route

A successful summer event was hosted by the Friends of Centurion Way group on Saturday.

The event, which was hugely appreciated by the local community, was held on the group’s beloved path.

Voluteers had put together an informative and professionally produced quiz about the history and wildlife of the path and offered cold refreshments to passing walkers and cyclists which went down very well in the heat.

Sarah Sharp, Green Party City Councillor and key founding member of the group, said: “This was an amazing event for all the family. A huge amount of teamwork and research went into putting this guided walk and quiz together which I really enjoyed taking part in. Chalk streams, wild plum trees and water voles - fantastic wildlife on our doorstep which we need to fight hard to preserve.”

“We now have 21 days to comment on the latest White House Farm planning application (18/01587/REM) and we would urge residents to get involved and comment to make the development the best it can be for people, wildlife and the environment”.

The group also offered greetings cards for sale at the event to support their campaign to preserve the path in its current form. A local artist, Lis Campling, produced two watercolours - “The Railway Men” at Lavant and the “Centurion Way in Summer” - which can be obtained from Ian Bartle at Ian_bartle@btinternet.com for £2 each.

Friends of Centurion Way’s next event is a bat walk on August 11. Take part in the Summer Quiz on their website (www.centurionway.org.uk/summer-festival-activity) and find out more about the West Sussex Action Group set up to preserve and enhance the Centurion Way at www.centurionway.org.uk.

Contact friends@centurionway.org.uk to join the group, or to find out about help in the group’s efforts to protect the heritage path.