Success for Estride at industry innovation awards

A product from Bognor based business Stride Innovations has been highly commended in the 2018 BETA International Innovation Awards.

Estride is a multi-functional fitness tracker measures training time, stride count, gait pattern, session regularity, horse stability, calorie burn and other data needed to improve riding and ensure a horse’s good health.

The product was highly commended in the General category of the annual trade fair for equestrian, country clothing, outdoor and pet products.

Stride Innovations managing director Arpan Bhatia accepted a Highly Commended certificate from sponsor ETN magazine’s editor, Liz Benwe, and advertising sales executive, Beth Crow, at the ceremony held on Sunday.

The judges said: “Estride is a fantastically innovative product that brings benefits to both horse and rider, with a more accurate understanding of movement and potentially improved performance through better understanding.”