Students take to the streets of Bognor Regis for Rag Race 2019

Last Saturday, more than a thousand Chichester University students lined the streets of Bognor Regis in wild fancy dress outfits for their charity Rag Race.

Rag Race is an annual event where pubs from the seaside resort come together in aid of supporting a nominated ‘Charity of the Year’ from the University of Chichester's Student’s Union.

Rag Race 2019. Photo by Neil Cooper

The 'Raising and Giving' event is a safely observed pub crawl, and is anything but a race, and has become a favourite of past and present students.

It's estimated that up to £1500 was raised in this year’s event for nominated charity Challengers, a charity that delivers inclusive fun for disabled children and young people aged two to 25 years old.

Those funds will be enough to provide up to 100 hours of play for local disabled young people.

Outfits this year, pictured by Neil Cooper, included a large group of jockeys, a homage to the Grand National that also took place on Saturday, various Toy Story characters, and the Super Mario Bros family.

Rag Race 2019. Photo by Neil Cooper

Rag Race dates back to the 1970s. Students today usually pay £10, with alumni and guests paying a little more.

Pubs that have openly donated and supported the Students Unions’ charity of the year are rewarded with a place on the pub crawl map and hundreds of lively students.

Starting at Chichester University’s Students Union in Bognor, The Hub, as early as 9am, groups aim to visit every pub on their given map before ending up at the popular pier nightclub, Sheiks.

The university believes that up to 1200 students and alumni were said to have taken part in this year’s race, which has volunteers on hand to assist those who may need guidance on the day.

Did you take part in this year's Rag Race? Pick up your Bognor Regis Observer for pictures of the day.

Rag Race 2019. Photo by Neil Cooper