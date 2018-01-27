Students celebrated for social action pledge success in #iwill campaign

The work of The Regis School students involved in the national #iwill campaign was celebrated at a recent event.

The UK-wide movement aims to make involvement in meaningful social action, such as fundraising, volunteering and campaigning, part of life for young people. The Regis School is one of 750 organisations to lead on the campaign.

More than 100 students from the Bognor Regis school were recognised for their efforts at the school’s special assembly.

Caroline Saunders, assistant principal, said: “This celebration is one of the highlights of The Regis School calendar as it recognises all those small actions that our students undertake not just in school but in our wider community”.

Students from The Regis School made and kept a variety of social action pledges.

Megan Bryant-Lawson, a Year Eight pupil, collected 35kg of food for the schools recent food drive on her own. Lucy Tew sponsors dogs through the Dogs Trust, whilst Mia Mcaree has raised money for Bersted Green Primary School. An entire tutor group, G9, were recognised for a bake sale they help which has enabled them to sponsor a Guide Dog for the blind as a team. Poppy Mason completed a sponsored walk for Dementia UK and Olivia Veenstra has raised £200 for the British Heart Foundation. Other students were recognised for making a switch to walk to school to reduce their carbon footprint or because they regularly support younger students as part of the schools vertical house system.

Megan Bryant-Lawson, who is 12 years old, said: “#iwill is a great campaign that inspires children to care for the environment and others. At The Regis School we held a celebration for those who achieved their promise. Children were awarded a certificate and badge to show their achievements. It was great to listen to what people had achieved and to know that they are making a difference. My personal #iwill was to donate to charity and help others. I have achieved this by donating 35kg of food to the Bognor Regis Food Bank.”