Stormtrooper spotted waiting for bus from Chichester to Bognor

A Stormtrooper has been spotted in Chichester today (January 15) about to make his way home on the bus.

The Star Wars character was spotted waiting at the bus stop opposite the Cattle Market car park in Chichester earlier today.

Chichester resident Peter Stewart posted the picture online and said: "The empire appears to be cost cutting. Dave Heath spotted this Storm trooper waiting for the 700. Has Bognor gone over to the dark side?"