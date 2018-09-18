Storm Ali set to bring strong gusting winds across Sussex

Although Sussex is set to miss the full force of Storm Ali over the next couple of days gusting winds of up to 50mph are forecast

There are amber and yellow Met Office alerts out as Storm Ali will be battering Northern Ireland, Scotland, northern England and parts of north Wales.

Strong gusting winds expected

Across East and West Sussex the wind is set to pick up tomorrow (Wednesday September 19) peaking at around 40mph.

While there there will be a mixture of sunny intervals and cloud, the temperature of around 20degC will feel more like 15degC in the wind.

Thursday is due to see more cloud and the wind picking up again to around 50mph.

The gusts are due to remain overnight and into Friday morning (September 21), bringing with it heavy showers and difficult driving conditions.

However, the rest of the day is due to be sunny as the wind doies down, although feeling chilly.

