Stonepillow applies to turn part of Bognor site into non-residential

A homeless charity has applied for the change use of part of its Bognor site to non-residential.

A planning application put forward by homeless charity Stonepillow, asks for changes to part of its Bognor Regis site in Ellasdale Road to turn from residential use to non-residential.

The application also included the construction of a single storey rear extension and new access ramp / steps.

Part of the application states that there would be no changes to existing parking arrangements and said that users of the building 'would not own cars' and parking spaces would be for staff members only.

The current site comprises of a large Edwardian house and there are residential flats at the west of the site and other domestic residential properties to other boundaries.

Part of the application reads: "The proposed single storey rear extension to the existing building would be of an appropriate bulk and scale and would not be visible from the street scene.The eaves line and ridge line would both match the existing part of this property.

"The front access ramp/ steps is required to enable visitors who are less physically able to easily enter and exit the building."

It added that no consultations had been carried out due to 'the relatively minor nature of the proposals'.

A decision is due on the plans by February 15.