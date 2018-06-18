Stockbridge traffic lights to be removed

Highways England has decided to remove the traffic lights providing a temporary pedestrian crossing across Stockbridge roundabout on the A27 bypass.

It comes after the highways authority admitted it may be months before the opening of the junction’s footbridge, which is moving ‘unacceptably’.

A pedestrian diversion via the canal during daylight hours will now be used 24 hours a day and Highways England has promised extra lighting and security measures to ‘ensure people using it feel safe’.

Highways England spokesperson said: “We are sorry for the delay in reopening the Stockbridge footbridge. We are still working hard to find a fix, and this may take some time to design, test and implement.

“We have been monitoring how daytime suspension of the temporary traffic lights has been going, and have decided to keep them switched off overnight too.

“The temporary pedestrian diversion via the canal underpass will be in place 24 hours a day and we are installing extra lighting, CCTV and security patrols to ensure people using it feel safe.

“The temporary lights at the roundabout will then be removed completely.”

He added: “We would like to thank users of the crossing and residents in and around Stockbridge for their patience and for bearing with us while we find a solution.”

