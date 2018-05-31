Stockbridge footbridge fix may take ‘some months’

The new footbridge at Stockbridge roundabout may not open for ‘months’ Highways England admitted this week.

It comes as the highways authority introduced reduced operational hours on the temporary traffic lights at the roundabout in recognition of queuing issues.

As of Monday, pedestrians are being directed via the canal from 6am to 9pm, a route Highways England said took ‘about five minutes’, with the lights operational overnight.

In a statement Highways England said it was sorry for the ongoing delay opening the new footbridge after tests found it was ‘moving unacceptably’.

It said: “Our preferred solution – strengthening the shock absorbers under the bridge deck – has not been successful in addressing the problem. We are continuing work on alternative solutions, but they may take some months to design, test and implement.

“In the meantime, we recognise that the temporary pedestrian crossing that has been in place through construction is slowing down traffic, especially at peak times, and we are taking steps to address this.”

Mobility transport for those with disabilities is available from 6am to 9pm at Southern Angling Specialists on Stockbridge Road and Kings Avenue.