Star Wars actor officially opens Selsey Men in Sheds project

A ‘friendly and inclusive’ shed where men can ‘feel at home’ was opened in Selsey on Tuesday by actor and puppeteer Tim Rose.

Men in Sheds, based at the workshop behind the cricket pavilion at the recreation ground, provides ‘diverse’ activities to men who are ‘often forgotten in society’.

ks180425-5 Tim Rose showing some of his memorabilia to visitors.

Tim, who portrayed Star Wars character Admiral Ackbar and makes a living from a shed in Kent, showed some of his memorabilia to visitors at the opening, where two new members were recruited.

Women also showed a keen interest and organiser Paul Hobson said that even though the shed is tailored primarily for men, there will be some ‘mixed and ladies days’ for women to share their expertise and get involved in the project.

The shed is open every Tuesday from 10am until 4 pm and on Saturdays from 10am to 2pm on a trial basis.

A project statement released before the opening read: “We intend to develop a group meeting place where men can feel at home and pursue practical interests/hobbies, or just come for a chat and mug of tea.

ks180425-4 Paul Hobson demonstrating equipment.

“The Men’s Shed will offer a space where men can use tools and resources they need, learn from each other and share experiences.

“They can also work on community projects, and those of their own choosing, at their own pace at a safe, friendly and inclusive venue.”

To find out more about the Selsey Men in Sheds project, visit https://www.selsey-men-in-sheds.co.uk/ or email info@selsey-men-in-sheds.co.uk.

ks180425-3. Bill Richards, chairman, left, chats to Tia Maria Rose and Evelyne Mitchell about his work.

