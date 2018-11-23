Stagecoach bus incident which left Chichester woman 'suffering health problems' under investigation

Stagecoach said its insurance claims team is investigating after a woman was allegedly left suffering from health problems following a fall on one of its buses.

According to Chichester resident Sarah Phoenix, her mum, Brenda Munn, 68, was helped out by fellow passengers on the 600 bus, after falling down four stairs at around 3.40pm on Thursday, September 27.

Sarah added: “Mum is still suffering numerous health problems since the accident.

“She knocked her head and pulled a ligament in her back with plenty of bruising and she felt very dizzy.

“This has left her feeling very reluctant to go upstairs on a bus now, so she now stays on the lower level.

“This can’t happen again. It could have been extremely serious.”

Sarah said her mum would also like to thank the four passengers who ‘helped lift her off the floor after the fall’.

When approached for comment, Stagecoach confirmed the investigation has been passed on to its insurance team.

A Stagecoach spokesperson added: “The allegation is being handled by our insurance claims team and as such we are unable to provide further information at this time.”



