Southdowns Folk Festival returns for sixth year

Morris dancing, workshops and real ale tasting – all and more was on offer at the Southdowns Folk Festival.

The four-day event ran for its sixth year at a range of venues in Bognor Regis from last Thursday to Sunday, with some 90 performances scheduled and 500 to 600 performers due to take part.

Festival chairman Roger Nash said: “It went really very well, obviously despite the weather.

“There was a real buzz in the town.”

He added that a lot of the events on Saturday had to be held indoors when it rained but that everything was well attended.

He said: “The whole town really got behind it. The feedback we have had – anecdotal and on social media – has been quite amazing.”

The provisional date for next year’s event is September 19 to 22.

Mr Nash added: “It’s a huge thanks to everybody that made the event a great success again.”