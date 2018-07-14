Sophie and Simon perform music for Hotham Park audience

Music lovers brought seats and rugs along with picnics to enjoy a live performance in the beautiful surroundings of Hotham Park.

‘Music in the Park’, organised by the Hotham Park Heritage Trust, was held on Sunday, July 8, from 2pm to 4pm in Hotham Park.

Attendees enjoy the performance

Entertainment was provided by musical duo Sophie and Simon, who se talents were appreciated by those attending the event.

The next Sunday afternoon Music at the Bandstand will take place in Hotham Park on Sunday, July 22, from 2pm to 4pm, also hosted by the Hotham Park Heritage Trust,

The trust is a registered charity and all work is undertaken by a group of unpaid volunteers.

All funds raised are spent on improving the amenities in Hotham Park for the benefit of the public.