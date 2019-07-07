Sofa, toilet and tyres among items dumped in Ford footpath

A resident has taken these photos of fly-tipping in a footpath in Ford
Paul Wyatt said the items were dumped on a footpath towards the railway off Ford Lane.
Among the items are parts of a sofa, a toilet seat, tyres and several black bin bags full of rubbish.
Arun District Council is responsible for removing fly-tipping in the area, although according to a statement on its website it does not remove fly-tipping from private land.
The statement reads: "Fly-tipping is the illegal dumping of waste on either public or privately owned land (although we do not remove fly-tipping from private land).
"It could be one bag of rubbish, or large quantities of waste dumped from trucks.
"If you witness fly-tipping, please report it to us so that we can investigate.
"It would be useful if you could provide as much as the following information as possible: exact location, vehicle registration number and details, description of all persons responsible, description of fly-tipped items, date and time of the offence.
"Please do not approach the fly-tippers or put yourself at risk."
Instances of fly-tipping can be reported to Arun District Council here.
SEE MORE: Volunteer dogwalkers urgently needed for the elderly or terminally ill in Rustington, Littlehampton and Lancing
Police speak to 'risk taking youths' wandering around railway line in Arun
Reports of anti-social behaviour in Littlehampton spark police patrols