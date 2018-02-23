Snow alert for Sussex issued by Met Office

A Met Office alert for snow has been issued which includes East Sussex and also part of the west of the county.

The yellow (be prepared) alert is from 4pm on Monday (February 26) until midnight Tuesday.

The Met Office says: “Snow showers may become persistent from late Monday afternoon, continuing overnight and throughout Tuesday.

“There is the potential for travel delays on roads, stranding some vehicles and passengers, as well as delays or cancellations to rail and air travel.

“Some rural communities could become cut off.

“Power cuts may also occur and other services, such as mobile phones, may be affected.”

The Chief Forecaster’s assessment is: “From late Monday afternoon, snow showers may become aligned into bands pushing into parts of south-east England.

“here this occurs there is the potential for accumulations of 5-10cm locally whilst nearby locations may see much less frequent showers and only small accumulations of 0-2cm in places.

“At this stage the development of these shower bands and the exact locations and timing of these is very uncertain.”

