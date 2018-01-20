Slimming journey success leads to new group

A Felpham woman’s Slimming World Journey has inspired her to become a consultant and start a new group.

During her journey with Slimming World, she has met others who have inspired her, and she has in turn inspired her work colleagues, neighbours and family to all lose weight alongside her.

Sara said that she found food optimising at Slimming world very versatile and easy to follow.

In December 2017, Sara applied to become a Slimming World Consultant and was offered the post a week later. She is very excited about running her own group in Felpham and getting to meet others who feel that the time has come to change their lives forever.

Sara is excited to meet other who want to join her on her journey, so that she can share her knowledge and encourage them to do the same and help them start on their own journey.

The new Slimming World Group started on the January 2.

Meetings are held at The Felpham Community Hall, Meaden Way, Felpham, and group times will be hosted every Tuesday at 5.30pm and 7.30pm. Contact Sara on 07780 993908.