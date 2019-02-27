Singleton Playschool 'over the moon' at Ofsted report

A playschool in Singleton has told of its delight after being rated 'Good' in all four Ofsted categories.

In a report published earlier this month, the playschool received a Good in effectiveness of leadership and management, Good in quality of teaching, learning and assessment, Good in personal development, behaviour and welfare and Good in outcomes for children.

Part of the report stated that staff plan a 'variety of activities' based on children's interests. It read: "They regularly assess children's progress and implement teaching strategies to help narrow any gaps in their learning. Staff are good role models. For instance, the showed children how to make cakes for wild birds."

The playschool has five members of staff and was running the service for seven children at the time of the inspection.

Manager Anne Henson said: "We were a bit shocked. We thought it wasn't going to be until March. We are really pleased — over the moon. The thing is with us, because we are small we really can give the children all our attention.

"We can take up to 15 so we have space for children if they want to come. What's really great is we have access to all the outdoor areas. I think because of our size we can work really closely with children and families and support them in their learning."