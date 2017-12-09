Siblings’ 300 mile challenge raises funds for St Wilfrid’s Hospice

A dynamic duo have undertaken a 300 mile running challenge, raising funds for a hospice.

Georgina and James Carr crossed the finish line at St Wilfrid’s Hospice last Thursday, marking the end of 30 consecutive days of running to raise money in memory of their grandma, Betty Goodall. They each ran a 10 miles per day for the 30 days of November to raise money for St Wilfrid’s Hospice- an average run of an hour and a half every day.

Georgina said: “It’s been a long 30 days of running, with hundred of miles, thousands of steps and more blisters than you can count along the way! We are just so pleased that so much money has been raised for St Wilfrid’s Hospice. St Wilfrid’s provided such compassionate care for our grandma, when she needed it most. They made a very tough few weeks for the family just about bearable. What has kept us going, through all the sweat, blisters and bruises, is knowing that the money will go directly towards making sure St Wilfrid’s continues to do the critical work they do.”

The siblings started their challenge on their Grandma’s birthday, November 1, taking on a route that went past the family farm and the flat where their dad grew up, and finished in the church where Betty’s ashes are buried.

Louise Shaw, community engagement and events lead at the hospice, said: “We are extremely grateful to Georgina and James for the time and energy they have committed in memory of their grandma. Their decision to run 300 miles in a month is an inspiration, and their fundraising will help us to provide the vital services which make a huge difference to the lives of local people.”

Find out more at give.everydayhero.com/uk/running-for-grandma-newmarket-of-chichester.