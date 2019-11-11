Servicewomen visit Chichester school for Remembrance event to ‘inspire the next generation’

Remembrance event at Great Ballard school

SSgt Kate Mizon and WO2 Sheryl Dyke visited Great Ballard School in Eartham, where they gave a ‘fantastic’ address and explained the history of women in the Army.

A spokesman for the school said of the pupils: “Many were very surprised to learn that it was only in 2018 that women were able to fulfill any role in the Army, while previously they were limited as to which roles were available to them.”

The school thanked both guests for attending the service and ‘inspiring and educating the next generation’.

The spokesman said: “It was as ever a moving ceremony with beautiful singing from various school choirs and fantastic diction from Prefects and the Head of School who read the Great Ballard Roll of Honour and war poems For The Fallen and In Flanders’ Fields.

“The poppy wreath was then laid at the alter in St Margaret’s Church in Eartham.”

