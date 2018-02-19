Selsey’s Danny White wanted by police

Selsey man Danny White is wanted by police for breaching two court orders.

In a statement, police said White, 33, has not complied with the terms of his prison licence and has also allegedly breached a non-molestation order.

Danny White. Picture: Sussex Police

PC David Bourne said: “We are looking for Danny. Please do not approach him if you see him but let us know immediately.”

He is described as white, 5’ 7”, skinny with dark brown hair and hazel eyes and has links to the Chichester and Selsey area.

If you see White dial 999 or if you have any information about his whereabouts contact police online quoting serial 132 of 14/01.