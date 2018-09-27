Selsey Coastguard invite people to join the team

Members of the public have been invited to an open-day set up for Selsey Coastguard.

Volunteer Ashley Pledger said: "It can be a fun and very rewarding role in the community although we never know when the next call will come in and our pagers will go off.

"It could be anytime during the day or in the middle of the night as we are on call 24/7 and when we hear the sound of our pagers we drop everything and respond.

"It's great to know that we are there for the people in community and to help people that need us in an emergency out at sea or along the coast."

Coastal rescue officers are volunteers who are alerted by a tasking and alerting platform and can be expected to drop everything to attend an incident.

A spokesman said: "The current requirement at Selsey Coastguard is that you are largely within a short distance of the station when responding and can complement the availability of the team by being able to respond daytime on a weekday on most occasions.

"You would be expected to undertake extensive training and assessment under the Senior Coastal Operations Officers to fulfil the role and therefore a big commitment is required as well as a good degree of fitness."

The recruitment evening will be held on Tuesday October 16 between 4pm and 7pm at Selsey Coast Guard Rescue Station, West Street, Selsey PO20 9AG.

Anyone interested in joining the team or attending the recruitment evening should email graham.easton@mcga.gov.uk