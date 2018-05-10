School celebrates double success

There was a double dose of good news for Nyewood Infants School following inspections by the Church and Ofsted.

While Ofsted rated the school ‘good’ in all areas, the Statutory Inspection of Anglican and Methodist Schools (SIAMS) report hailed it as ‘outstanding’.

Headteacher Jacqueline Cobb said everyone at the school was ‘delighted’ with the reports.

Ofsted inspector Julie Sackett described Nyewood as a ‘friendly, inclusive’ school, where the ‘hard-working atmosphere contributes well to pupils’ enjoyment of school’.

She said the quality of teaching had ‘improved substantially’ over the past two years, leading to pupils making much better progress.

This was reflected by a ‘significant increase’ in standards at the end of Key Stage 1. Progress was seen to be particularly strong for reading, while maths and writing also improved ‘considerably’.

Mrs Cobb said: “We are extremely pleased that the school’s commitment to raising standards and securing the best outcomes for our children has been recognised and that the hard work of the staff and children shone through.”

She added: “Ofsted also recognised that the areas outlined for further development are already identified in our School Improvement Plan, which the school leadership team and governors continue to monitor and evaluate.”

SIAMS inspector Richard Dyer praised the ‘strong and distinct’ Christian character and ethos at the school.

He added: “The school passionately believes in the ‘Nyewood Family’ as part of God’s family and the school community talk positively about its impact on them and on the well-being and achievements of the pupils.”

Mrs Cobb added: “We would like to take this opportunity to thank the whole school community, the pupils, parents, clergy, staff and governors whose contribution has resulted in such successful results.”

To read the reports, log on to the Ofsted and school websites.