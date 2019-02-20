Scaffolding put up around Waterloo Square buildings set for demolition

Scaffolding has been put up around a building in Waterloo Square, as attempts to halt its demolition appear to have failed.

B5 Ltd wants to knock down 2-4 Waterloo Square, citing the poor and unsafe condition of the structure and submitted plans to Arun District Council last year.

A decision on the planning application has yet to be made but environmental health officers at the council served a demolition order in January with a notice attached outside the site.

The demolition notice had been strongly opposed by Bognor residents and several town councillors, including Labour’s Jan Cosgrove and Lib Dem Matt Stanley.

Jan Cosgrove said: “I am stunned and very angry a local authority has seen fit to interfere with that decision making process. I have never heard anything like it. I want us to request a postponement or delay in the demolition order.” Read more here

SAVE Britain’s Heritage, a conservation charity which fights for threatened historic buildings and sustainable reuses, also opposed the demolition notice and claimed the demolition was being pushed through due to squatters using the site. Read more here