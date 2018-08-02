Sammy Transport costs paid for Stockbridge crossing

Sammy Transport is to be paid by Highways England and AOne+ for helping people to cross Stockbridge roundabout after concerns from residents the pedestrian route was not suitable for those with mobility issues.

It comes as the community transport charity confirmed that it is sadly closing down after 47 years.

While the footbridge remains closed due to a ‘movement’ problem, pedestrians have been diverted via the canal on a route that was revised to be made shorter at the start of July.

A Highways England spokesman said a shuttle bus service was initially provided as alternative disabled transport but this was ‘not well-used’ and stopped when the diversion was made shorter.

Donnington Parish Council met Highways England and AOne+ after residents with mobility scooters ‘found the slope of the temporary path difficult or impossible to navigate’.

Clerk Nicola Swann said: “AOne+ offered free transport for these individuals across the A27 from their homes into town and back using Sammy Transport.

“AOne+/Highways England will be picking up the tab for these journeys until the bridge reopens.

“Anyone wanting to use the service needs to prebook with Sammy Transport and quote Donnington PC, on a first come, first served basis.”

To book, call 01243 827821 or email coordinator@sammytransport.org.uk, 9am to 4pm, Monday to Friday.