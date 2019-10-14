Sadness as ‘well-known’ Pagham cat dies after dog attack

Concerns have been raised after well-known cat, who was a regular visitor to a Pagham car dealership, died after it was attacked by a dog.

Derek Silver, who owns Pagham Autos in The Parade, Pagham, said the much-loved tabby had been knicknamed ‘the garage cat’ because it spent so much of its time at the business over the years.

But on Wednesday, October 2, at around lunchtime, Mr Silver said the cat was sadly attacked by a dog who was not on a lead at the time.

Despite being rushed to Alpha Vets, the friendly cat could not be saved.

“It didn’t have a chance,” Mr Silver said. “I was really upset, it was a lovely little cat.

“It was quite well known round here, a bit of a free spirit.”

He added that the cat’s owners were ‘absolutely distraught’.

Mr Silver said he was concerned about the incident and wanted people to aware that there could be a dangerous dog in the area.

“It’s a tragic end to something in my mind that could have been avoided,” Mr Silver said.

“It’s just not right that someone is walking around the streets with a dog off the lead that is dangerous.”

A spokesman for Arun District Council confirmed it was aware of the incident.

“The council is aware of an incident of a Staffordshire bull terrier attacking a cat,” the spokesman said.

“The dog owner has not been identified.”

