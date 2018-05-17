'Royal wedding cake' for sale at Bognor Morrisons

Morrisons Bognor Regis has created its own version of the royal wedding cake and its own version of Meghan Markle’s wedding bouquet.

Shaun Schofield, store manager, said: “Customers who weren’t lucky enough to get an invite but want to take part in the celebrations, will still be able to enjoy a cake fit for a prince and princess. And Meghan has chosen some stunning flowers, so we wanted our customers to enjoy our own version of her bouquet.”

Morrisons announced royal cake

The Bedford Street store announced it has created the cake so that royal family fans can 'get a taste of the royal wedding in the comfort of their own home'.

In a statement, it added: "Meghan and Harry’s cake is being made by London-based pastry chef Claire Ptak using lemon, elderflower and flowers and is expected to cost thousands of pounds. Morrisons version of the cake is being made fresh in store and is hand finished by its skilled cake makers using the same three ingredients."

Boasting three ten inch layers of classic sponge, lemon curd and whipped British cream flavoured with elderflower, decorated with white chocolate curls and it will be topped with a generous sprinkling of pink rose petals, Morrisons version is retailing at £7.

As for the bouquet, Morrisons florists will hand-tie their versions which include pink peonies – widely known to be Meghan’s favourite flower – along with snapdragons and large white avalanche roses.

Morrisons announced royal bouquet

It was inspired by the announcement, made by Kensington Palace that London-based florist Philippa Craddock's creation will include peonies, foxgloves and white garden roses.

The ‘Wedding Celebration Cake’ will be available from Morrisons Bognor Regis’s Cake Shop counter, whilst the ‘Wedding Celebration Bouquet’ costing £25 will be available from the store’s FlowerWorld section. Both will be sold until 20th May. For more information, visit: www.morrisons.com.