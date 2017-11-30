Royal Visit: The Queen arrives at Canine Partners in Heyshott

There was a buzz of excitement as the Queen arrived at Canine Partners in Heyshott this morning.

She was greeted by Susan Pyper, Lord Lieutenant of West Sussex who introduced He Majesty to deputy lieutenant Simon Knight as well as chairman of Canine Partners Trustees Jackie Staunton, Anne Yendell, director of fundraising, marketing and communications, Clive Murray, director of finance and resources and David Bailey, operations director.

The Queen visited Canine Partners, Mill Lane, Heyshott, Midhurst she was presented with a bouquet of flowers by Yarna, seen here with Alison Bailey. Pic Steve Robards SR1728940 SUS-171130-130735001

The Queen was given a demonstration of just what the dogs can achieve at the charity which provides assistance dogs for people with physical disabilities to enable them to enjoy greater independence.

Accompanied by Mr Bailey Her Majesty watched dog handlers and trainers put dogs through their paces from the young puppies starting out on training aged around 12 weeks to the more advanced training carried out by the young dogs before they are paired with their partners.

After her visit Mr Bailey said: “It was a brilliant visit. Everything went very well and the Queen was so interested. It was lovely that her Majesty asked to come and visit us and that she was so hugely interested and clearly loves the dogs.”

Chairman of the trustees Jackie Staunton added: “The Queen was totally engaged and asked so many questions.”

The Queen visited Canine Partners, Mill Lane, Heyshott, Midhurst she was presented with a bouquet of flowers by Yarna, seen here with Alison Bailey. Pic Steve Robards SR1728934 SUS-171130-130723001

It was the first time she had seen the dogs in action since Canine partners visited the Royal Mews in 2011 and put on a demonstration for the Queen.

And it was a very special day for 12 week old Flint, a Black Labrador puppy in the first weeks of his training, who met the Queen and received several royal pats.

And another dog who definitely had her day was seven year old Black Labrador Yarna who made a courtsey to the Queen and presented her with a posie of flowers in the Canine Partners colours with a special addition of myrtle for remembrance, a favourite flower of the Queen which was prepared by Global Flowers of Midhurst.

The Queen visited Canine Partners, Mill Lane, Heyshott, Midhurst. Pic Steve Robards SR1728915 SUS-171130-130711001

