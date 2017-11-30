Royal visit: The morning’s events

Crowds braved the cold today at Chichester Festival Theatre in order to see the Queen.
Some of the Chichester College students held a sing-song to pass the time while others just wrapped up warm.
The Queen was treated to a special showcase which included Omid Djalili’s performance from Fiddler on the Roof and a giant puppet elephant.
Her visit followed a trip to Heyshott to see the work of Canine Partners.
