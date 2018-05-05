Rotary shows support for Ashley Place

The Rotary Club of Bognor Regis has made a sizeable grant to a care home.

Peter Wells, the Vice President of The Rotary Club of Bognor Regis, presented a cheque for £4,000 to Ashley Place.

The cheque presentation took place at the care home on Wednesday, April 25.

The money was from a legacy given to the club to help with disability access in Bognor Regis.

It will go towards a new vehicle with wheelchair access.

The staff at Ashley Place care home have been fundraising for many months, including doing a freewill parachute jump.

Ashley Place is a residential home for working aged adults (18-65 years) providing accommodation for up to 16 permanent residents with five respite rooms available throughout the year.

The home provides specialist care for people with physical impairments and care needs associated with disability, within a modern environment, specifically designed for the autonomy of people who use wheelchairs, fitted with the latest assisted technology and adaptions.

As part of a community disability charity connecting people to their community, staff at Ashley Place have built a good rapport with the local community and the provision

of a vehicle with wheelchair access will enhance the lives of the residents considerably.

For more information about the Rotary Club of Bognor Regis, visit the website at www.bognorrotaryclub.org,