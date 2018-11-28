Rotary Club of Bognor Hotham’s sleigh tour with Father Christmas

Father Christmas will be out with his sleigh once again during December with the help of the Rotary Club of Bognor Hotham.

Once again, members and volunteers of the Rotary Club of Bognor Hotham will be helping Father Christmas and his brightly lit Christmas sleigh during his tour of local streets and the larger stores in the weeks leading up to Christmas.

Festive music and lollies for the children will add to the excitement.

Everyone enjoys these colourful outings and the Rotary Club of Bognor Hotham wish to thank the public for their support which enables the club to offer aid and financial help to those in serious need in the local community.

The Christmas Float demonstrates, and receives an enormous amount of goodwill.

The Christmas Float Routes & Venues December 2018:

On Sunday, December 2, the sleigh will visit Downview, Felpham, from 4.30pm to 7.30pm.

It will then visit Rose Green, Aldwick, on Monday, December 3 from 5.45pm to 8pm, before heading to Aldick East on Wednesday, December 5 from 5.45pm to 8pm.

On Thursday, December 6, the sleigh will visit Flansham Park between 5.45 and 8.00 pm. OnFriday, December 7, it will head to Roundle from 5.45pm to 8pm.

The sleigh will visit B&Q and M&S on Shripney Road on Saturday, December 8, from 10am to 4pm.

On Sunday, December 9, the sleigh will visit Collyer Avenue, Newtown, from 4.30pm to 7.30pm, while on Monday, December 10, it will be at Middleton West from 5.45 to 8pm.

On Tuesday, December 11, the sleigh will visit Aldwick Felds between 5.45pm and 8pm, before heading to Glenwood on Wednesday, December 12, from 5.45pm to 8pm.

The sleigh will visit Alwick West on Thursday, December 13, from 5.45 to 8pm, and then head to Blakes Mead on Friday, December 14, from 5.45pm to 8pm.

It will then visit North Bersted on Saturday, December 15, from 4.30-7.30pm, and then head to B&Q and M&S on Shripney Road on Saturday, December 17, between 10am and 4pm.

On Wednesday, December 19, the sleigh will visit Bersted Park from 5.45 to 8pm.

The float will be at Shripney Road Teso on Thursday, December 20, Friday, December 21, and Saturday, December 22, from 10am to 4pm on each day.

The route’s final stop will be on Monday, December 24, at Jordans, Rose Green, from 9am to 1pm.

More details are available on the Rotary Club of Bognor Hotham Facebook page and website, which can be found at www.bognorhotham.rotaryweb.org.

Unfortunately Christmas Float events are always subject to weather conditions and availability of collectors.